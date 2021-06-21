Terroir Beyul Skye – An Art Dinner Experience

We invite you to an immersive, strolling dinner experience —

exploring the terrain and terroir of Beyul. Guests will be guided through the woods and wetlands, indulging in food and art along the way.

Terroir is an ongoing series conceived by Heather Hansen. This event is being held in conjunction with her exhibit, ‘The Metamorphous Path’ at Skye Gallery Aspen, and as part of her artist’s residency at Beyul Retreat.

During her time at Beyul, Hansen is crafting a vascular path system for the property as a large scale land art installation. Explore this work in progress and enjoy a moveable feast for all the senses alongside the Frying Pan River and the surrounding wilderness.

‘Terroir – Beyul / Skye’ is a collaboration with the land and community, celebrating local artists and performers, patrons of the arts, old friends and new. We look forward to your attendance.