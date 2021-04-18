Carbondale's community connector

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

April 18

$10 – $20

Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously flamboyant 14-year-old boy overflowing with self-assured optimism, becomes an unexpected inspiration for his conservative town as its citizens question their beliefs about how they live, who they love and what they leave behind. Henry Award-winning actor and Roaring Fork Valley local Owen O’Farrell portrays nine different characters in this one-man tour de force that will leave you grabbing for the Kleen-ex while you are reminded of the big -no, fabulously enormous!- difference that even just one person can make in the world.

“…leaves you beaming with joy…” —NY Times

This production is presented through our on-demand streaming partner, ShowTix4U on April 10, 11, 17 & 18.

Venue

Thunder River Theatre Company

