“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” presented by Basalt High School

The Addams Family features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her fathers and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00pm

Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7:00pm

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 4:00pm

Performances are at Basalt Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door and online in advance at basaltaddamsfamilymusical.brownpapertickets.com