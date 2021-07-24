The ARTery by VOICES at Mountain Fair

Come check out our tiny+mobile art+performance space, the ARTery, during Mountain Fair in downtown Carbondale! Saturday performances feature: a Community Crankie with Natalie Spears and the Roaring Fork Drawing Club (10-11:30am), CoMotion with Eric Baumheier (11:30-1pm), and Women’s Voices with Music, Dance, and Stories (1-2:30pm). Sunday performances feature: VOICES’ Tiny Listening Gallery (10-11:30am), Youth Takeover (11:30-1pm), and Latin Creatives (1-2:30pm). On the corner of Main and Weant Blvd in Carbondale.