The ARTery by VOICES at Mountain Fair
July 25 @ 10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
One event on July 25, 2021 at 10:00 am
Come check out our tiny+mobile art+performance space, the ARTery, during Mountain Fair in downtown Carbondale! Saturday performances feature: a Community Crankie with Natalie Spears and the Roaring Fork Drawing Club (10-11:30am), CoMotion with Eric Baumheier (11:30-1pm), and Women’s Voices with Music, Dance, and Stories (1-2:30pm). Sunday performances feature: VOICES’ Tiny Listening Gallery (10-11:30am), Youth Takeover (11:30-1pm), and Latin Creatives (1-2:30pm). On the corner of Main and Weant Blvd in Carbondale.