Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

The ARTery by VOICES at Mountain Fair

July 25 @ 10:00 am - 2:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on July 25, 2021 at 10:00 am

Free

Come check out our tiny+mobile art+performance space, the ARTery, during Mountain Fair in downtown Carbondale! Saturday performances feature: a Community Crankie with Natalie Spears and the Roaring Fork Drawing Club (10-11:30am), CoMotion with Eric Baumheier (11:30-1pm), and Women’s Voices with Music, Dance, and Stories (1-2:30pm). Sunday performances feature: VOICES’ Tiny Listening Gallery (10-11:30am), Youth Takeover (11:30-1pm), and Latin Creatives (1-2:30pm). On the corner of Main and Weant Blvd in Carbondale.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 25
Time:
10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

Organizer

VOICES
Phone:
9709487214
Email:
cassidy@voicesrfv.com
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

Venue

Downtown Carbondale, Main St and Weant Blvd
620 Main St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

Related Events

▲Top
Close