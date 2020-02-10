The Climate Billboard Project – The Launchpad Kickoff

CORE and AIR-Ink co-present the Climate Billboard Project, a bilingual public art project that uses carbon emissions to make art, bringing together creativity, community and technology in the name of climate action. The project showcases four original billboards designed, created and displayed in the Roaring Fork Valley starting February 25th: artist Kate Howe in Aspen (location TBA); artist Chris Erickson (whose artwork is pictured above) at Lion’s Park in Basalt; artist Kelly Peters at The Collective in Snowmass; and artist Brian Colley at The Launchpad in Carbondale. The Climate Billboard Project will host two launch parties featuring AIR-Ink founder/innovator Anirudh Sharma, billboard artists, live carbon labs, music and refreshments. The kickoffs take place from 6 to 7:30pm on February 25th at The Launchpad and February 26th at The Collective. Collaborating art centers include: Red Brick Center for the Arts, The Art Base, and Carbondale Arts. All Climate Billboard Project events are free and open to the public.

The Climate Billboard Project is a centerpiece of CORE’s 2nd annual Imagine Climate, a month-long exploration of climate art and innovation in the Roaring Fork Valley. From February 25th to March 18th, leading artists, inventors and changemakers will offer creative perspectives and solutions to the climate crisis through a program of events by CORE, the valley nonprofit that helps locals save energy and cut carbon emissions. More at www.aspencore.org and #imagineclimate.

The Imagine Climate Billboard Project is sponsored by: Aspen Skiing Company Environment Foundation, Aspen Times, Susan Brady, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio, KDNK, City of Aspen, Town of Basalt, Town of Snowmass Village, Basalt Public Arts Commission, Snowmass Arts Advisory Board, and Summers Moore.