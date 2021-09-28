The Dalai Lama’s Secret Temple Benefit

For the first time in the United States, see full-size, fine art quality replicas of murals from the North Wall on display.

Join Dr. Ian Baker and Lama Michael Gregory for a discussion on the Dalai Lama’s secret temple – the Lukhang (a secret meditation space created by the Dalai Lama in the 17th century)- and a rare glimpse at the priceless murals inside the temple in Lhasa which depict the highest practices of Tibetan Buddhism. Presenters will speak about efforts to rebuild three exact replicas of the Lukhang in Southern California, India and Bhutan and the necessary fundraising. In-person or by Zoom.