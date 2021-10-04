The Great Pumpkin Carve 2021

Your GCPLD libraries will be hosting a pumpkin carving celebration during the month of October. Bring your family to the library for some Halloween fun! Pumpkins, patterns & tools will be provided. One pumpkin per group, but feel free to bring your own pumpkins to carve as well.

Las bibliotecas de Garfield te invitan a una celebración de tallado de calabazas durante el mes de octubre. ¡Acompañanos con tu familia a la biblioteca para divertirse en Halloween! Se proporcionarán calabazas, patrones y herramientas. Una calabaza por grupo, pero se permite traer sus propias calabazas para tallar ta