Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

The Great Pumpkin Carve 2021

October 27 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free

Your GCPLD libraries will be hosting a pumpkin carving celebration during the month of October. Bring your family to the library for some Halloween fun! Pumpkins, patterns & tools will be provided. One pumpkin per group, but feel free to bring your own pumpkins to carve as well.

Las bibliotecas de Garfield te invitan a una celebración de tallado de calabazas durante el mes de octubre. ¡Acompañanos con tu familia a la biblioteca para divertirse en Halloween! Se proporcionarán calabazas, patrones y herramientas. Una calabaza por grupo, pero se permite traer sus propias calabazas para tallar ta

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
October 27
Time:
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/great-pumpkin-carve-1

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library

Related Events

▲Top
Close