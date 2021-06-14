The Inspiration Within: An Emerging Art Exhibit

A showcase of new and amazing artistic talents have come to the Roaring Fork Valley despite the ongoing pandemic. From their “inspiration within” these persevering artists will share their passion and inspired works with the community that has embraced them! Stop by to meet the artists and see their amazing pieces of art. Artwork will also be available for viewing all day Saturday from 10AM- 5PM.

Peter Addison –

Peter Addison is a multi-discipline artist, designer and soul searcher best known for his bizarre subject matter and color usage. A Wyoming native, Peter has shown in galleries ranging from Denver to New York, Dubai to Kuala Lumpur, and many places in between. Now, a proud resident of Basalt Colorado, he looks to make his mark and join our valley community.

Steve Perotti –

Steve Perotti is an artist and photographer from the St. Louis area of Missouri. He came to the Roaring Fork Valley on an art sabbatical in 2020. His intention is to capture the Western Slope of Colorado in true color and perspective. Using a purist approach, all images are shot with a 50mm lens on a full frame camera. Steve’s work is meant to show God’s creations as though you are peering through a window. When he’s not recording Colorado’s beauty on film, you can find him locally at Lighten Up Salon in Basalt.

Travis Mullenix –

Travis Mullenix has a multifaceted talent for art, fashion and design. Originally from Los Angeles, he has lived, studied and created in Paris, Tokyo and New York City. Travis’s style encompasses the metaphysical and natural, figurative and abstraction. In many of his paintings one can see multiple miniature vignettes moving fluidly through each piece. In April 2020, Travis moved to Basalt where he continues to find new inspiration from our scenic nature.