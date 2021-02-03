The Intimacy Workshop for Couples w/ Lindsay Gurley

The Intimacy Workshop for Couples

February 14th | 4-7pm | In-person | Limited to 6 couples

Together, you will gain invaluable tools and practices to build deeper intimacy (and keep it alive), a greater sex life, stronger communication, and more. Mixing Tantric and Taoist teachings, yoga asana, intimacy coaching, and light heartedness, Lindsay will help you elevate your partnership as a team. This is not just about sex, it is about your relationship with one another and with the world around you.

This workshop will include a short yoga asana practice (all levels), experiential exercises, lecture/discussion, and personal work. Open to couples of all sexual orientations. Come with an open heart and mind, and be ready to move, laugh, and connect.Please bring a journal & pen.