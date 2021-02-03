Carbondale's community connector

The Intimacy Workshop for Couples w/ Lindsay Gurley

February 14 @ 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

$175

The Intimacy Workshop for Couples
February 14th | 4-7pm | In-person | Limited to 6 couples

Together, you will gain invaluable tools and practices to build deeper intimacy (and keep it alive), a greater sex life, stronger communication, and more. Mixing Tantric and Taoist teachings, yoga asana, intimacy coaching, and light heartedness, Lindsay will help you elevate your partnership as a team. This is not just about sex, it is about your relationship with one another and with the world around you.

This workshop will include a short yoga asana practice (all levels), experiential exercises, lecture/discussion, and personal work. Open to couples of all sexual orientations. Come with an open heart and mind, and be ready to move, laugh, and connect.Please bring a journal & pen.

Details

Date:
February 14
Time:
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
$175
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-intimacy-workshop-for-couples-w-lindsay-gurley-tickets-133997081879?mc_cid=8f864ab9d6&mc_eid=b66cdb5a7c

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212
