The Lorax Trail Bike Ride

Join Wilderness Workshop on the second of our three-part “Explore your BLM Wildlands” series on the Lorax Trail. This fun and challenging ride is definitely a local’s favorite with great views and fast, flowy single track through oak, pinyon, and juniper forest. On this outing, you’ll learn about Wilderness Workshop’s work with the Bureau of Land Management to keep oil and gas development out of our most sacred BLM lands. Registration is required and Covid-19 protocols will be followed.