The Path of the Heart: Exploring Reverence in Yoga

Path of the Heart: Exploring Reverence in Yoga with Faith Lipori

Saturday, January 11th | 3:00pm-5:30pm | $45

True Nature Healing Art’s Sacred Kiva

Space is limited!

In the Yoga Sutra, the great sage Patanjali tells us that in order to gain maturity in our practice and to have that practice so firmly established in our life that we will never let it go- Reverence is a necessary ingredient.

Through meditation, asana, pranayama and chanting we will explore the power of reverence and how it fits into the bigger picture of practice and life.

Open to Yogi’s who are looking to deepen their practice.

Bios:

Faith has been teaching yoga and meditation for over a decade. Faith has studied extensively with Rod Stryker, assists him at workshops and trainings, and is a ParaYoga® Level II Certified teacher. She is a member in good standing of the International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT), is an experienced 500 hour registered yoga teacher through Yoga Alliance (E-RYT500), and has studied Restorative Yoga with Judith Hanson Lasater.