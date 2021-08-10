The Pleasure of Reading in Spanish

Explore the entire book “Desierto Sonoro” or in English “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli, during this six session series. The class will be conducted mainly in Spanish, about 20 minutes will be dedicated to vocabulary and meaning of the words that we find interesting. The remainder of the class will be a rich discussion and commentary on the book in both languages.

On the Library lawn under the tent, weather permitting. Intermediate/High level of Spanish recommended.