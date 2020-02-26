Join Lisa Raleigh, PhD for a complimentary, high-energy, hands-on workshop on the Science & Art of Fundraising designed for nonprofits with annual budgets up to $1 million. Learn the science and mathematics of successful, annual development strategies including “winning it on paper,” and how to create a map to your money. She will also speak to the art of learning, and loving, to ask people for their generous support and how to take great and intentional care of your donors. Lisa brings over a decade of successful, front-line fundraising and development experience overseeing all aspects of annual, capital and planned giving. Her work is strategic, creative, inspiring and goal-oriented. For more information, please contact her at lisaraleigh@gmail.com