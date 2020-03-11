Tiffany Christopher Performs Steve’s Guitars Thursday March 19th

Denver-based artist, Tiffany Christopher, will be bringing her rollicking performance to Steve’s Guitars on Thursday, March 19th at 8pm. Carbondale local, Natalie Spears, will be supporting the evening with banjo and upright bass.

Here’s a quote from Former Elephant Revival member, Bridget Law, on Christopher’s live show.

“Tiffany Christopher’s energy on stage is electric! Her joy and humor is super infectious. Not only will you be grooving to her tunes, you will easily be smiling from ear to ear. She’s one of the top female guitarists in the area and never ceases to bring her best to her performances!”

Check out videos and tunes at:

https://tiffanychristopher.com

http://nataliespears.com/