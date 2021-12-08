Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Time to Talk – Mental Health Support Group

December 8 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every month that begins at 6:00 pm on day Second of the month, repeating until April 13, 2022

Free

Hosted the second Wednesday of every month. We invite you to come listen and share stories of struggling and surviving mental health in a safe and confidential environment. The more we talk, the more we heal.
Presented by Aspen Strong
Hosted By: Andy Godfrey – Aspen Strong Treasurer and Trauma Survivor

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 8
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-to-talk-tickets-133426178291

Organizer

Aspen Strong
Email:
info@aspenstrong.org
Website:
https://aspenstrong.org/

Venue

Virtual Zoom Event
▲Top
Close