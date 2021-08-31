Trails Sessions: Nature Walk & Concert

Join AVLT and Sustain Music and Nature for a guided nature walk and acoustic concert featuring Colorado bands Sugar Britches and Tree-O. Take a guided tour of the Silt River Preserve, a 132-acre community treasure along the Colorado River forever protected by AVLT. Then enjoy the sounds of a tree-top strings performance and a honky-tonk duo. End with a tour of Highwater Farm, and say hello to our partners Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and the Town of Silt. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids under 12. Bring chairs, blankets, and coolers but please leave glass and your furry friends at home.