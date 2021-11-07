Trauma Release Exercises Drop-in Session

TRE® is a simple technique that uses exercises to release stress or tension from the body that accumulates from everyday circumstances of life, from difficult situations, immediate or prolonged stressful situations, or traumatic life experiences (i.e., natural disasters, social or domestic violence).

TRE® is a set of seven exercises that help to release deep tension from the body by evoking a self-controlled muscular shaking process in the body called neurogenic muscle tremors. The uniqueness of this technique is that this shaking originates deep in the core of the body of the psoas muscles.

These gentle tremors reverberate outwards along the spine releasing tension from the sacrum to the cranium. It is a self-help technique, once learned, can be integrated into a daily routine.

Immediate benefits include: Better sleep, more relaxation, more centered and grounded, and a general overall feeling of calm.

Jacy has been involved with TRE since 2008. She has been a Certification Trainer since 2010 and helped develop the first TRE certification program. As a licensed Social Worker, RYT Yoga instructor, massage therapist, Life Coach and Reiki Master, Jacy brings all of these modalities into play to enhance the TRE trainings.