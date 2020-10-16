TRTC presents ANNAPURNA

PLAY SUMMARY

Ulysses, a washed-up poet facing his final days, and Emma, his former wife who appears unexpectedly on the doorstep of his filthy trailer, confront a mysterious wrong that separated them 20 years ago. Sharr White’s poignant 2-actor play, Annapurna, is poetic, moving, and unabashedly funny. In the spirit of protecting the health of actors and audiences alike, this production will be filmed at Thunder River Theatre Company in downtown Carbondale and viewable online only October 16, 17, 18, 23, and 24. Visit www.ThunderRiverTheatre.com for more details and information.

“…builds masterfully from hilarity to poignancy.” – LA Times

*The piece contains adult situations, content, and language that may be inappropriate for children under 18.

**Annapurna is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.