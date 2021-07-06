Tunes and Tales

Listen to enchanting stories blended with music performed by local musicians of the Roaring Fork Valley. The Tunes & Tales program is a long-time collaboration between the Basalt Regional Library and the Aspen Music Festival & School.

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended. When the weather is bad, Tunes & Tales will be held online, on our Facebook Page.

This week: Join us as musicians accompany a reading of the book, “Down By the Cool of the Pool” by Tony Mitton.

A special thank you to Charlotte McLain, Music Coordinator at BRLD, & Heather Kendrick, Manager of Education and Community Programming AMFS