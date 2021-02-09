Ukulele for Beginners

Have you ever wanted to check a ukulele out from the library, but didn’t know how to start playing? Here is your chance to learn!

Whether you’ve never touched a ukulele before in your life, or have tried before but didn’t quite “get it”, this class is for you. We’ll cover ukulele tuning and care, fundamental chords and strumming patterns, exercises to help you practice on your own, and even learn a song or two! By the end of this program, you will also know how to look up ukulele chords and tabs for nearly any song you want to learn.

This program will be held virtually on the dates below.

Space is limited, registration required. learn more at basaltlibrary.org