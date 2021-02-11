  • BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. Current Issue→ Past Issues
Ukulele for Beginners

February 11 @ 4:30 pm - 5:15 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 4:30 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, repeating until February 11, 2021

Free

Have you ever wanted to check a ukulele out from the library, but didn’t know how to start playing? Here is your chance to learn!

Whether you’ve never touched a ukulele before in your life, or have tried before but didn’t quite “get it”, this class is for you. We’ll cover ukulele tuning and care, fundamental chords and strumming patterns, exercises to help you practice on your own, and even learn a song or two! By the end of this program, you will also know how to look up ukulele chords and tabs for nearly any song you want to learn.

This program will be held virtually on the dates below.

Space is limited, registration required. learn more at basaltlibrary.org

Details

Date:
February 11
Time:
4:30 pm - 5:15 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
