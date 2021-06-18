Ukulele for Teen Beginners

Have you ever wanted to check a ukulele out from the library, but didn’t know how to start playing? Here is your chance to learn! Whether you’ve never touched a ukulele before in your life, or have tried before but didn’t quite “get it”, this class is for you. We’ll cover ukulele tuning and care, fundamental chords and strumming patterns, exercises to help you practice on your own, and even learn a song or two!

This program is for students entering grades 5 – 12. Please note that this program is for beginners – if you can already pick up new songs and chord progressions, you may find yourself ahead of the class. This program will be held outside at the library on the dates below – please come prepared to spend the program outside, rain or shine. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Monday, June 14th

Tuesday, June 15th

Thursday, June 17th

Friday, June 18th

No ukulele? No problem – you can check one out from the library!

Registration is required by Wednesday, June 9th at bit.ly/BRLukulele

About our instructor – Maya Valdez is a talented musician, library enthusiast, and incoming freshman to CU Denver’s music performance school. She has been playing the ukulele for over six years and has even recorded original songs for ukulele!