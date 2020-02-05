Understanding Medicare & Social Security

Do you have questions about Medicare? How and when do you enroll? What if you are still working? What does Medicare cost? Do you need additional coverage? When can you sign up for Medicare D (prescription drug coverage)? What is a Medicare Savings Program and do you qualify?

Do you have questions about Social Security? How do you understand your social security statement? How do you estimate your retirement, disability, and survivor’s benefits? How do you create an online account? What is the fastest way to verify Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits? How do you understand your benefit verification letter? How do you check your benefit and payment information and your earnings record?

Get the answers you need to these questions and many more! This information will be presented by certified High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Volunteer Medicare Counselors and will not be represented by any insurance brokers. The class if free but there is a $5.00 requested donation for copied materials. Pre-registration is required. Please register in-person at any CMC location, online at www.coloradomtn.edu, or reserve your spot by calling 9790-947-8462.