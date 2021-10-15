Upcycling! Session One

Let’s Upcycle! Refresh your wardrobe and find some new use for those old linens with our Upcycling Queen, Claire Wright of Cosecha Textiles. You bring your items needing some tlc and we will provide sewing machines, sewing supplies, and expertise to turn your clothes into something brand new!

We are offering two sessions. Registration is limited! Please contact cclick@basaltlibrary.org.

Session One: Thursday, Nov. 4, 3-7 pm & Friday, Nov. 5, 3-5 pm

Session Two: Saturday, Nov. 6 11 am – 4 pm