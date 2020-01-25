Valentine’s Date Night w/ BOO & FINNI

Try something different this Valentine’s for date night – come get dirty on the potter’s wheel! Partner up and experience the wheel like never before. Join us for an all-inclusive night of romantic fun, using the wheel to create an unforgettable piece of pottery. Create and paint your piece all while enjoying wine, chocolates, fruits and cheeses, and music.

$65 per couple (includes instruction, materials, firings, beverages, and snacks). Event includes one hour on the pottery wheel with instruction from BOO & FINNI. Stay after to paint your work, snack, and enjoy the atmosphere. Pieces made will be ready for pick up 2 weeks after the event. Space is limited. RSVP to save your spot!

Call (970-963-2529) or sign up online (www.carbondaleclay.org) to reserve your seat!