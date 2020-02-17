Vibrational Sound Bath Healing with Shari Billger

Experience a combination of healing modalities – frequency plus intention equals healing!!! Energy, sound healing and issue repatterning assists you in this goal. Tibetan bowl, crystal bowls, tuning forks, crystal harp and essential oils. All frequencies and modalities carefully chosen so as to provide the optimal healing experience. There will be individual and group healings.

Energy exchange: $44 – pre-registration appreciated.

Testimonials:

The sound healing class was transformative and very high vibrationally; it left me feeling light and euphoric! Shari has the ability to gently remove blockages and create an environment in the body that continues the healing and transformation process afterwards for release to facilitate an authentic higher vibration! There were 47 of us at the event. I highly recommend this experience! R Cook, Colorado Springs, CO

I attended the Sound Blast Healing on Sunday. Shari has truly mastered her work with the tools and processes she includes in this experience. I had previous experience with Shari’s work last year and the year before however it has now reached a level of potency that is hard to articulate. I’ll give it a shot! I had significant release of blocked energy during the session. I can tell this is happening as I start yawning and Sunday’ yawn session was HUGE! The other way I experience vibrational process is that my cells reverberate – tingle – for a period of time after a session. This sensation stayed with me through Tuesday evening. I highly recommend Shari’s Sound Blast Healing. Rita Marsh, Davi-Nikent, Carbondale. CO

Note: Please think about an issue you would like to re-pattern in class!

Register with Shari for all classes: shari1551@aol.com, 719-332-3947

Shari is an International Teacher/vibrational Healer who is certified in many modalities. She teaches many spiritual workshops and leads sacred site tours. In 2007 the New York Times did a three-page feature article on her trip to Egypt. Learn more about Shari at www.sharibillger.com