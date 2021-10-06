Virtual Book Discussion: Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna

Your Garfield County Libraries invite you to read the book Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna and then join us on a virtual book discussion. The book deals with family history, and the story of a young girl as she travels with her family from Mexico to the United States following the Mexican Revolution. The author, Alda P. Dobbs, will be joining us to answer any questions and go over her inspiration for the story.

Join the discussion online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83135860622

Sus bibliotecas de Garfield te invitan a leer el libro, Los sueños descalzos de Petra Luna, y luego unirse con nosotros en una discusión de libros virtuales. El libro trata sobre la historia de la familia y la historia de una niña que viaja con su familia desde México a los Estados Unidos después de la Revolución Mexicana. La autora, Alda P. Dobbs, no acomopañara repasar su inspiración al escribir esta historia.