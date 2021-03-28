Virtual Book Discussion: White Fragility

Author Robin DiAngelo explores the reactions people can have when their assumptions about race are challenged, and how these reactions maintain racial inequality. Read the book and then join us for a virtual book discussion facilitated by library staff.

Copies of the book are available at each of the six branch libraries on a first come, first served basis. Find a copy or place a hold by clicking here.

Register in advance via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87450043956