Virtual CASA 101

September 1 @ 9:00 am - 9:30 am

Free

We need your help now more than ever! There is a way that you can give a voice to children in our community who have suffered trauma. CASA of the Ninth is a local nonprofit that is currently searching for compassionate and dedicated individuals and couples to become volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates. Come chat with our Advocate Supervisor Taryn and learn how you can become a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate.

Join via www.zoom.us with Meeting ID: 869-7834-2746 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86978342746

September 1
9:00 am - 9:30 am
Free
