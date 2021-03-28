Virtual Coffee with the Library Director / Cafe con el Director

Let’s Talk

Brett Lear, executive director of the Garfield County Libraries, would like to hear from you. We’ll chat about our community, the libraries, and our changing world.

The event will be held online, so BYOC (bring your own coffee). In this bilingual event with simultaneous interpretation, you can choose to listen and participate in your preferred language.

Join the live Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82830978846

You can also call 1-669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID 828 3097 8846.

Brett Lear, Director Ejecutivo de las Bibliotecas del Condado Garfield, desea escuchar su opinión. Conversaremos sobre nuestra comunidad, las bibliotecas y nuestro mundo en transición. En este evento bilingüe con interpretación simultánea, puede elegir escuchar y participar en su idioma preferido.

Participa a través de Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82830978846

También puede llamar al 1-669-900-9128 e ingresar el número de identificación de esta reunión: 828 3097 8846.