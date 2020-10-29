Virtual Game Night: Among Us

Are you sus? Or is your best friend yellow sus? Join us virtually and play Among Us, a game where your best friend could stab you in the back. Can you solve the mystery before you are killed? Or maybe… you’re the one doing the killing? The library will have a discord chat set up for players to communicate with each other and gaming headsets available for check out. Email Laura@basaltlibrary.org to register. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org