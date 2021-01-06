(Virtual) Naturalist Nights: Community Science in the age of #SocialDistancing

Life as we know it has been upended in the past year, but there are still birds and other wild things. And community scientists have been contributing to crowdsourced scientific databases as never before. In this presentation–part tutorial, part exhortation–lifelong naturalist and birder Ted Floyd will reflect on nature study during the COVID-19 pandemic; and he will gaze into his crystal ball and tell us where it is all going.

Speaker: Ted Floyd, Ph.D., Editor of Birding magazine, American Birding Association.

This virtual event is free and open to the public; pre-registration using the link above is required to receive virtual links. ACES and Wilderness Workshop plan to live-stream each presentation over Facebook, but strongly encourage pre-registration to ensure participation.

Presentations will be held live over Zoom, as well as archived with a Spanish translation for free viewing on ACES’ and Wilderness Workshop’s websites and YouTube channels.