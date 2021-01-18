(Virtual) Naturalist Nights: Forest Bathing in Your Own Wild Home

Connecting with nature mindfully in your own backyard can bring beauty and wonder and a sense of calm into your every day life. Whether you live in the heart of the mountains or the heart of the city, learn how the practice of shinrin-yoku or forest bathing can bring comfort, joy and inspiration into your daily life. Melanie Choukas-Bradley, a naturalist and certified forest bathing guide, will share what she’s learned from shinrin-yoku guides in Japan and her own forest bathing practice. She’ll help you adopt your own wild home and develop an intimate relationship with your special place through the seasons. Forest bathing is a practice with a growing body of medical research demonstrating its mental and physical health benefits. Learn how you can weave it into your own daily routines.

Speaker: Melanie Choukas-Bradley, Author, Naturalist, and Certified Forest Bathing Guide.

This virtual event is free and open to the public; pre-registration using the link above is required to receive virtual links. ACES and Wilderness Workshop plan to live-stream each presentation over Facebook, but strongly encourage pre-registration to ensure participation.

Presentations will be held live over Zoom for the first 100 people to log in – If you log in after, you’ll be directed to the ACES Facebook page to watch on Facebook Live!

This video will be archived with a Spanish translation for free viewing on ACES’ and Wilderness Workshop’s websites and YouTube channels.

—

Naturalist Nights are a partnership between Wilderness Workshop, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) and Roaring Fork Audubon.