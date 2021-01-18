  • BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. BUSINESS COSTS Proposed redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center would add 76 new rental units to Carbondale's housing inventory – 15 being deed-restricted and 64 “efficiency” apartments, measuring 415 to 725 square feet. Meanwhile, nine locally-owned businesses see themselves displaced, mid-pandemic. More on page 8. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh. Current Issue→ Past Issues
(Virtual) Naturalist Nights: Merging Traditional and Modern Growing Methods for Food Sustainability

January 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Susan Sekaquaptewa will present about her efforts working with the Hopi tribal community on increasing backyard gardens, food processing, and preservation in arid environments. Her teachings are a combination of honoring Hopi food traditions while teaching new methods with the goal of increased self-sustainability. Susan will guide us through creating our own sustainable food systems, both as individuals and as a greater community.
Speaker: Susan Sekaquaptewa, Assistant Agent, Federally Recognized Tribal Extension Program – Hopi Tribe. University of Arizona.
This virtual event is free and open to the public; pre-registration using the link above is required to receive virtual links. ACES and Wilderness Workshop plan to live-stream each presentation over Facebook, but strongly encourage pre-registration to ensure participation.
Presentations will be held live over Zoom for the first 100 people to log in – If you log in after, you’ll be directed to the ACES Facebook page to watch on Facebook Live!
This video will be archived with a Spanish translation for free viewing on ACES’ and Wilderness Workshop’s websites and YouTube channels.

Naturalist Nights are a partnership between Wilderness Workshop, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) and Roaring Fork Audubon.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
January 21
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://org2.salsalabs.com/o/5857/p/salsa/event/common/public/?event_KEY=89712

Organizer

Wilderness Workshop
Phone:
970-963-3977
Email:
sarah@wildernessworkshop.org
Website:
https://wildernessworkshop.org/naturalist-nights/

Venue

Hosted Online
Website:
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/mindfulness-in-life-meetings/

