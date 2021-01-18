(Virtual) Naturalist Nights: Merging Traditional and Modern Growing Methods for Food Sustainability

Susan Sekaquaptewa will present about her efforts working with the Hopi tribal community on increasing backyard gardens, food processing, and preservation in arid environments. Her teachings are a combination of honoring Hopi food traditions while teaching new methods with the goal of increased self-sustainability. Susan will guide us through creating our own sustainable food systems, both as individuals and as a greater community.

Speaker: Susan Sekaquaptewa, Assistant Agent, Federally Recognized Tribal Extension Program – Hopi Tribe. University of Arizona.

This virtual event is free and open to the public; pre-registration using the link above is required to receive virtual links. ACES and Wilderness Workshop plan to live-stream each presentation over Facebook, but strongly encourage pre-registration to ensure participation.

Presentations will be held live over Zoom for the first 100 people to log in – If you log in after, you’ll be directed to the ACES Facebook page to watch on Facebook Live!

This video will be archived with a Spanish translation for free viewing on ACES’ and Wilderness Workshop’s websites and YouTube channels.

Naturalist Nights are a partnership between Wilderness Workshop, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) and Roaring Fork Audubon.