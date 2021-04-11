Virtual Session for Parents & Educators with Dr. Christopher Willard

Mindful Resilience & Post-Traumatic Growth

Guest Speaker: Christopher Willard, PsyD

Date: Monday, April 26, 2021

Time: 4-5:30 PM MDT

Location: Zoom*

Registration Fee: $15

Sponsor a Teacher: Any donation above the $15 fee will go towards sponsoring educators to attend this session free of charge. Thank you for your generous support!

* A recording will also be emailed to all registrants after the live session.

About Dr. Willard

Dr. Christopher WillardRaising Resilience is a Massachusetts licensed Psychologist and author of several books related to mindfulness and related mental health interventions. He serves as part-time faculty for Harvard Medical School.

Session Description

We live in unpredictable, even traumatic times. And while we worry about post-traumatic stress from life’s challenges, research finds the more likely outcome is post-traumatic growth: Greater insight, awareness, and resilience. This session is inspired by neuroscience, positive psychology and more. It integrates mindfulness, self-compassion, and other powerful practices to help families emerge from adversity stronger and more empowered than ever. In this session, you will learn mindful resilience techniques you can implement immediately.

Learn More

Feel free to contact us with questions at khegberg@focusedkids.org.