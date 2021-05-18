Volunteer Service Project Weekend

ASPEN CAMP OF THE DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING

This SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 22-23, 2021

9 AM – 4 PM

As we move towards the re-opening of the Camp in July, we have a variety of projects that tap into different people’s skills: cleaning, sorting through old books and electronics, gardening and clearing brush. We are excited to be planning for programs to bring families and individuals to this special place on Snowmass Creek this summer.

If you would be willing to help, please bring work gloves/work clothes, masks, your own lunch, water, snacks, raingear, and appropriate footwear. Also, please RSVP to Karen by calling 970-641-3875, emailing kareni@aspencamp.org or texting Zeph at 970-987-0906 by Thursday.

In consideration of COVID, we will be mindful for the safety and care of all present. We are asking for people to not bring dogs. We are unable to provide camping on site and remind everyone that the cell range is nearly non-existent at the property right now, unless you have AT&T.

Thanks for considering. If May isn’t convenient, we will be sending out dates for June.

On behalf of the Board, we appreciate your ongoing support.