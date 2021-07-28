Carbondale's community connector

Wacky Wednesday

July 28 @ 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, repeating until July 28, 2021

Free

Join us each Wednesday for an exciting STEAM activity geared towards 1st-4th graders. Each week will have a different animal themed focus, ranging from owl pellets to bird watching kits and everything in between.

Please, join Miss Caroline (weather permitting) to create the craft together outside or feel free to pick up a limited number of craft kits in front of the library, until 5:30PM, while supplies last.

Details

Date:
July 28
Time:
2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
