War Stories with Paul Andersen

The sixth annual War Stories will be moderated by Paul Andersen, founder and executive director of Huts for Vets, and will feature veteran writers who are either alumni of the Huts for Vets programs or Huts for Vets board members who are also writers. There will be four discussion sessions, each featuring an individual veteran and their work. These writings will be compiled in advance and handed out to program participants – a mix of veterans and civilians – who may then read the works before discussing them with each writer during their scheduled session. Registration is required, please sign up at the front desk or by calling 970-927-4311.

Founder and Exec. Dir. Paul Andersen is a journalist, book author and wilderness guide. He has worked with veterans since founding Huts For Vets in 2013. Founded in Aspen, Colorado, Huts for Vets aims to provide, at no cost to participants, wilderness and communal experiences as therapeutic healing for U.S. veterans and active-duty service members.

Ideally, War Stories participants will attend all sessions in order to maintain a continuity and flow through the weekly discussions, though missed sessions are understandable.

Session dates include: March 19 and 26, and April 9, and 16 from 6-7:30pm at the Basalt Regional Library.

More information at Huts for Vets: hutsforvets.org/