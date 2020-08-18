Wednesday Night Live in Basalt

on the Sidewalks in Willits & Historic Downtown Basalt

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Presented by TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits), the Basalt Colorado Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of Basalt.

Details and a full list of participating businesses can be found at www.basaltchamber.org/wnl

—

Wednesday Night Live – An ongoing summer series featuring buskers (street performers) ranging from musicians, poets, comedians, magicians, circus performers, theater artists, kids performers, and whatever curious acts we can pull off the streets of Colorado. Performers will be scattered throughout Basalt in Downtown and Willits, so you’ll never know what kind of entertainment you might encounter as you stroll or bike around town.

All who attend Wednesday Night Live are encouraged to shop and dine in Basalt while taking in the unique and varied performances curated from all over Colorado.

This exciting collaboration between TACAW, the Chamber, and the Town is designed to bring vibrancy back to Basalt while adhering to current social distancing guidelines. Many businesses will stay open late for the event. The event is free to the public, but direct contributions to individual buskers are welcome. Live performances are back in the valley, come be a part of it!