Wednesday Night Live – a collaboration with the Basalt Chamber of Commerce and The Town of Basalt. Wednesday Night Live features buskers (street performers) ranging from musicians, poets, comedians, magicians, circus performers, theater artists, kids performers, and other curious acts from around Colorado. Each night features simultaneous performances from 5 pm to 8 pm in Willits and Downtown Basalt. Wednesday Night Live runs weekly through August 11.

Many businesses will stay open late for the event. The event is free to the public, but direct contributions to individual street performers are welcome. Come be a part of it!

Weekly performance lineup will be posted on https://tacaw.org/calendar/