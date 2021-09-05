Carbondale's community connector

What is Qi? Tai Chi at the Library

September 5 @ 8:00 am - September 12 @ 9:00 am

An event every 2 weeks that begins at 8:00 am on Sunday, repeating until September 12, 2021

What is Qi? As part of the Library’s new program, Healthy Living/Saluda Vivienda, instructor Jake Carroll will lead a beginner’s guide to Tai Chi Sunday mornings on the Library Lawn. All ages and abilities are welcome. We will follow public health guidelines for social distancing and face masks. Pre-registration requested info@basaltlibrary.org

September 5 @ 8:00 am
September 12 @ 9:00 am
Free
http://basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
