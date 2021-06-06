Carbondale's community connector

What is Qi? Tai Chi at the Library

June 6 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am

An event every week that begins at 8:30 am on Sunday, repeating until June 13, 2021

Free

What is Qi? As part of the Library’s new program, Healthy Living/Saluda Vivienda, instructor Jake Carroll will lead a beginner’s guide to Tai Chi Sunday mornings on the Library Lawn. All ages and abilities are welcome. We will follow public health guidelines for social distancing and face masks.

Pre-registration requested info@basaltlibrary.org

Date:
June 6
Time:
8:30 am - 10:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

