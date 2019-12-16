Whole Foods Plant Based Community Potluck

Come join the growing community of Roaring Fork Valley folks who have adopted a plant-based lifestyle. This potluck is monthly and we generally have around 20 peopel, so different yummy potluck dishes to try out – all plant-based. So if you are vegetarian, vegan WFPB or just curious to enjoy healthy food – come join the fun! Bring your favorite Plant Based Whole-Foods dish and your recipe to share, as well as your plate/bowl utensils and napkin. We provide tea!