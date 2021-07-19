Whole Foods Plant Based Potluck

Join the growing communiy of Plant Based Whole Food folks who gather once a month to share their enthisiasm for healthy eating.

There is a growing body of research that shows that WFPB LIfe decreases the signs and symtoms of many chronic disease states – heart and vascular issues, diabetes, arthritis aan other inflamatory diseases. Weight loss is a pleasant side effect of the WFPB Life! Living a longer healthier life is another PLUS!

How to participate:

Bring an appetizer, entree, side dish or dessert to share. We’d love your recipe too!

Bring your plate, bowl, utensils, napkin and cup. We will provide tea!

Invite friends, family members and colleagues to join the WFPB Life!

Questions? Info@davinikent.org