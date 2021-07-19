Carbondale's community connector

Whole Foods Plant Based Potluck

July 26 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Join the growing communiy of Plant Based Whole Food folks who gather once a month to share their enthisiasm for healthy eating.

There is a growing body of research that shows that WFPB LIfe decreases the signs and symtoms of many chronic disease states – heart and vascular issues, diabetes, arthritis aan other inflamatory diseases. Weight loss is a pleasant side effect of the WFPB Life! Living a longer healthier life is another PLUS!

How to participate:

Bring an appetizer, entree, side dish or dessert to share. We’d love your recipe too!

Bring your plate, bowl, utensils, napkin and cup. We will provide tea!

Invite friends, family members and colleagues to join the WFPB Life!

Questions? Info@davinikent.org

Details

Date:
July 26
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/community-potluck-for-plant-based-whole-foodies-or-wannabes-5-2/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing aka Davi Nikent
Phone:
970-618-2096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net

