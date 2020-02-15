Wild West Game Night

We are swinging open the doors again at The Homestead Bar and Grill at RVR in Carbondale, on February 22 from 6-9:00 pm. to help out our local high schools student athletes.

The BHS Athletic Dept. and BHS Tennis Teams will benefit from this night along with RFHS students who participate in softball, golf, tennis, wrestling and cross country at BHS.

Join us for a night of dancing to the tunes of BJ the DJ, from boot scooting, to swing, to line dancing. Black Jack, Poker, Craps and Roulette are on hand with a Chuck Wagon buffett and prizes. 21 and over only!

Tickets are $35.00 single and $60. a couple. Buy your tickets at www.longhornstennis.org or call Diana at 927-4693. COME ON IN TO WIN!