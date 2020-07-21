Join Lead With Love instructors on this weekly outdoor yoga class along the edge of Hallam Lake. Drawing on the wild roots of yoga, this all-levels class blends philosophy, asana (posture) practice, and contemplative exploration of ACES’ magical nature preserve into a playful and holistic experience. Classes are donation-based and support our Environmental Education programs and rewarding for both, those new to yoga as well as accomplished practitioners.

Suggested $10 donation. *100% of the proceeds support ACES environmental education programs.

Registration required.