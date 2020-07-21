Wild Yoga
July 21 @ 5:15 pm - September 15 @ 6:30 pm
$10.00
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 5:15 pm on Tuesday, repeating until September 8, 2020
Join Lead With Love instructors on this weekly outdoor yoga class along the edge of Hallam Lake. Drawing on the wild roots of yoga, this all-levels class blends philosophy, asana (posture) practice, and contemplative exploration of ACES’ magical nature preserve into a playful and holistic experience. Classes are donation-based and support our Environmental Education programs and rewarding for both, those new to yoga as well as accomplished practitioners.
Suggested $10 donation. *100% of the proceeds support ACES environmental education programs.
Registration required.