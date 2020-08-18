Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Wild Yoga

August 18 @ 5:15 pm - October 13 @ 6:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 5:15 pm on Tuesday, repeating until September 8, 2020

$10.00

Join Lead With Love instructors on this weekly outdoor yoga class along the edge of Hallam Lake. Drawing on the wild roots of yoga, this all-levels class blends philosophy, asana (posture) practice, and contemplative exploration of ACES’ magical nature preserve into a playful and holistic experience. Classes are donation-based and support our Environmental Education programs and rewarding for both, those new to yoga as well as accomplished practitioners.

Suggested $10 donation. *100% of the proceeds support ACES environmental education programs.

Registration required.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
August 18 @ 5:15 pm
End:
October 13 @ 6:30 pm
Cost:
$10.00
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/wild-yoga

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
100 Puppy Smith Street
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-925-5756
Website:
www.aspennature.org
▲Top