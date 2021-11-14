Your community connector

Wildermiss

December 11 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$15 – $20

Wildermiss is an indie rock band from Denver, Colorado. Emma Cole sings and plays synth bass, Joshua Hester plays guitar and Caleb Thoemke plays drums. They have sold out all of their hometown headlining shows since 2017 and steadily gained momentum nationwide with multiple support tours and festival spots. The band is currently working on the follow up to their quarantine singles “Supermagical” and “Italy” with plans to tour until their van dies again like it did in Michigan that one time.

Details

Date:
December 11
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$15 – $20
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/wildermiss/

Organizer

TACAW
Phone:
(970)948-7214
Email:
cassidy@voicesrfv.com
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709487214
Website:
https://voicesrfv.org/the-artery

