A night of exceptional wine tasting accompanied by “New World and Old World” poetry readings. This night includes a selection of short and favorite poems. Open mic will follow the formal poetry readings, beginning at 6PM. Offered in partnership with poet Jan M. Jennings and Gonzo Mirich of Jimbo’s Liquors. Space limited; reservations required. To register contact Maura at mmasters@basaltlibrary.org. Must be 21 or older to participate.